Kroger’s (KR) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.76 on Friday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 140.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,946 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 90.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,344 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $69,281,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 382.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,324,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

