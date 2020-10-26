Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65-3.90 EPS.

Shares of KOP opened at $25.21 on Monday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

