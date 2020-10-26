Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.64-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.5-437.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.77 million.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.65-3.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE KOP opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $530.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

