Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 795,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 503,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

