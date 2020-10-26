Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KCG cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of KNX opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

