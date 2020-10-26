KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.29 on Friday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.