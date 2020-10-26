Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of KRP opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 143.18%. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,944,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 293,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

