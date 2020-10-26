Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

