Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

