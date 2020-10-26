Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

