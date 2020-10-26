KeyCorp Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $182.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Shares of BIDU opened at $133.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.12. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

