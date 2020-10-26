KeyCorp Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

Shares of FB opened at $284.79 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

