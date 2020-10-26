KeyCorp Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.
Shares of FB opened at $284.79 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.00.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
