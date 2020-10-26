Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $184.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

