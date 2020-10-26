Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

KAI opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 213.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

