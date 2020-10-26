Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ~$0.38-0.48 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

