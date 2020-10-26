JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7,038.04 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

