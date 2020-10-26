JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $24.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $21.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 108.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 884,749 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 826,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 93.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,312,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 633,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.