JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.
AVO opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.
About Mission Produce
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.