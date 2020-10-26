JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AVO opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.