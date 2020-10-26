JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Shutterstock’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $95,604,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.