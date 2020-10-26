JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBLU opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.44. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

