Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $20.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNK. Bank of America lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,777,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

