Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $44.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -475.06 and a beta of 2.29. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

