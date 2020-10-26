Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target to $3.50

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $467.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.55. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

