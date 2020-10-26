James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105,377 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

