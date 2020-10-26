James Investment Research Inc. Sells 74,508 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,508 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Integer by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Integer by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 2,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

ITGR stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

