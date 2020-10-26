James Investment Research Inc. Sells 62,134 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,134 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

