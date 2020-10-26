James Investment Research Inc. Sells 571 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $38.82 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

