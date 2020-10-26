James Investment Research Inc. Sells 39,445 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,445 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.0% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 25,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,809.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.