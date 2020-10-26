James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,227 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

