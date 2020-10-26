James Investment Research Inc. Sells 168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $346.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

