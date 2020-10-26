James Investment Research Inc. Has $876,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2,215.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in T-Mobile US by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $112.38 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

