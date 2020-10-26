James Investment Research Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.