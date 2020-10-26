James Investment Research Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 103,782 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

