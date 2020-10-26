James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 74,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 99,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

