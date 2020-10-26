James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

