James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 535.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $1,230,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,497,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,726 shares of company stock worth $19,299,554. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.