James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.81. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.