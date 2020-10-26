James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12,452.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.