James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

