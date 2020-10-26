James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

