Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,055,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,626 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco accounts for approximately 0.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Itau Unibanco worth $32,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

