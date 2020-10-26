iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.