iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

