iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $346.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

