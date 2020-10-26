iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $346.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

