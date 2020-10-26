iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $342.78 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

