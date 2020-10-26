iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $201.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

