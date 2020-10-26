iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,388 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $110.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

