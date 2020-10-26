iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF opened at $120.38 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.97 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

