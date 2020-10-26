iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Hudock Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $159.22 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.